DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD announced Monday in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, schools are closed indefinitely.
This action follows advice from Dallas County Health and Human Services.
“We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on the entire community, especially for families who depend on the district for critical services,” Dallas ISD said in a news release Monday.
The school district said work on behalf of students will continue while classrooms are empty.
“We have activated at-home learning, our teachers are prepared to begin distance instruction, and Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services (FCNS) will distribute meals at select campus locations. These sites will become central locations for family and student resource distribution in the coming weeks,” Dallas ISD said,
Parents can expect phone messages with updates and can click here for more information.