NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) is joining a number of other campuses in North Texas and is extending spring break because of concerns over the new coronavirus.
Administrators say they are taking the step out of concern “for the safety of our students, faculty and staff”.
The seven colleges in the DCCCD will extend spring break by one week– extending the vacancy on campuses through March 29.
During the break, that the emergency virtual board of trustees decided on Monday morning, the District will shift to online and remote operations.
When classes resume on March 30 it will be in an online-only format, which will last through at least the end of April.
“Because every decision we make has a far-reaching impact on our students, we are taking steps to minimize their health risk, while still maximizing our students’ opportunity to complete a college degree/credential,” said DCCCD Chancellor Dr. Joe May.
While there will be no person-to-person classes, there will be limited on-campus operations to support students beginning March 30.
Officials with the community college district stressed that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within in the DCCCD community.