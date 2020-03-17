Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show, which was supposed to be the first event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, has been rescheduled to November 21, 2020.
The concert also features Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yala. It was postponed last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause. Please know these decisions are not made lightly and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us,” Stapleton said at the time. “We look forward to seeing you soon. Until then, our hope is that you all stay safe and well.”
All previously purchased tickets for the Chris Stapleton original date will be honored on the new date.