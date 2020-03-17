FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas Cowboys resigned their coveted wide receiver, Amari Cooper, to a massive five-year deal Monday evening, they also saw a loss at that position.
Randall Cobb, who signed with Dallas last season on a one-year deal, is staying in Texas as he agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Texans. This was first reported by his former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones, an analyst for the NFL Network.
Cobb proved to be a commodity on the Cowboys offense as he gave Dak Prescott a veteran presence in the wide receiver group.
During his one season with Dallas, Cobb had 55 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns.
The 10-year veteran will join a Texans team that just traded away its top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals — a move that shocked the NFL world.
Late Monday evening, the Cowboys and Cooper reportedly agreed on a five-year, $100 million contract to keep their top receiver in Dallas. There were concerns going into free agency after the Cowboys placed their one franchise tag on Prescott, but a deal was able to be made.
Dallas will now try to get a long-term deal done with their young quarterback to keep their offensive core intact for the future.