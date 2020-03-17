DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD confirms one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.
The student attends J.L. Long Middle School.
The student is home and doing well, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said in a letter to parents.
The student was seen by a school nurse the Friday before spring break and was sent home.
The case was confirmed Monday, March 16.
It’s the school district’s first confirmed case.
Dallas ISD said students who did not come in close contact with this student, face a low risk of infection.
Healthy students are also considered “low risk.”
Dallas County Health and Human Services is tracking the students’ path that day at school.
The school, along with all DISD schools, is being sanitized while schools are closed.
