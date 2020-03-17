DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Las Vegas Raiders have continued to snatch players from the 2019 Dallas Cowboys rosters. Along with Jason Witten and Maliek Collins, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath.
Michael Gehlken is reporting, that the two-year incentive-based deal could be worth up to $8 million. Heath was also showing interest from the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and the New York Giants.
Cowboys S Jeff Heath has agreed to two-year deal with Raiders, source said. Deal worth up to $8M when including playing-time incentives. Back with Rich Bisaccia. He follows Jason Witten and Maliek Collins to Las Vegas. Lions, Vikings, Bears, Colts, Giants were in on Heath, too.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020
Heath was an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State for the Cowboys back in 2013 and has spent seven years in Dallas.
Though most of his time was spent as a special teams ace, Heath has been a starter at safety over the past three seasons for the Cowboys. In 106 games for the Cowboys, Heath had 346 tackles, 12 for loss, 8 interceptions, and 5 forced fumbles.
Heath marks the fourth starter the Cowboys have lost to free agency so far, including Byron Jones, Maliek Collins, and Robert Quinn. They have also lost Randall Cobb and Jason Witten on the offensive side of the ball.