DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While most states have mandated closures in response to COVID-19, Texas is largely leaving it up local governments to decide how to proceed.
In North Texas, that means many neighboring cities and counties might have drastically different restrictions on community gatherings and whether businesses are allowed to remain open.
Governor Greg Abbott said he was confident that cities will make the best decisions for their communities.
Below is an interactive map with the latest restrictions and closures for nearly 100 North Texas cities.