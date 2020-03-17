DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Linebacker Sean Lee will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys for an 11th season with the team. Lee inked a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, which included $2 million fully guaranteed.
A bit of good news in a week that saw the Cowboys defense decimated to free agency. The team lost four starters including Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, and Robert Quinn
Michael Gehlken is reporting the Lee deal:
Cowboys LB Sean Lee is returning to Dallas on a one-year contract worth $4.5 million, including $2 million fully guaranteed, source said.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020
The 33-year-old, turning 34 in July, played in all 16 games in the 2019 season, a first for his career. He finished with 86 tackles, a sack, and an interception on the season.
Lee will be added to a group that features Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, who underwent surgery to repair a nerve issue in his neck in January.
Last offseason, Lee took a pay cut for the Cowboys. He was expected to earn $7 million but dropped his salary to $3.5 million. The Cowboys drafted Lee out of Penn State in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has been named to two pro bowls and one first-team all-pro in his tenure with the team.