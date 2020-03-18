WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) — In hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Fort Worth fire officials have made a big change in the equipment their firefighters wear when responding to medical calls.

As of Wednesday, firefighters will now wear their firefighting masks with a clip on respirator cartridge to all medical calls.

If a patient is showing symptoms of COVID-19, then they will don a full body Tyvek material suit. And while their mask and suit look like hazmat gear, officials are urging the public not to be fearful of them or their equipment.

“It’s not because we think you have something. It’s not because we are scared of treating you. We are doing what we can to keep you safe and our first responders safe as well,” Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Drivdahl also said 911 operators are also now screening callers and specifically asking about COVID-19 symptoms to better prepare first responders headed their way.

