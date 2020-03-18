NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While stores struggle to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, many at home need new recipe ideas to prepare food for their families.

Liz Bliss, Director of Culinary Entertainment at Taste Buds Kitchen, shares some tips to keep food on the table even when you can’t find any at the store.

“This is our opportunity to expand our ingredient pantries and maybe make use of what we have,” says Bliss. “See how you like it and maybe we’ll discover something new that you didn’t know you liked before.”

According to Bliss, ingredients for most recipes are interchangeable.

“It’s okay if you don’t have the specific things or you don’t have the specific amount, you can sub in other things that are similar consistencies,” she says.

While closed due to the outbreak, Taste Buds Kitchen is launching an online program this week.

Owner Eden Bullock hopes to inspire people practicing social-distancing through the At-Home Cooking Club.

“We along with all other small businesses, appreciate all support our community is able to offer as we weather this storm together,” says Bullock.

SUBBING INGREDIENTS: Chef Chandra Riccetti from The Bastion offers some great tips to substitute for missing ingredients.