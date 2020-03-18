Filed Under:Cooke County, Eastland County, Jack County, Montague County, national weather service, North Texas, NWS, Palo Pinto County, parker county, Severe Storms, severe weather, Stephens County, Tornado Watch, Wise County, Young COunty

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties.

Effective until midnight, the following counties are:

  • Cooke County
  • Eastland County
  • Jack County
  • Montague County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Parker County
  • Stephens County
  • Wise County
  • Young County

This includes the following cities:

  • Bowie
  • Breckenridge
  • Briar
  • Bridgeport
  • Cisco
  • Decatur
  • Eastland
  • Gainesville
  • Gorman
  • Graham
  • Jacksboro
  • Mineral Wells
  • Nocona
  • Olney
  • Ranger
  • Weatherford
