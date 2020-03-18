Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple North Texas counties.
4:45pm – A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas and southern Oklahoma until midnight Thursday. Remain weather aware! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/vH2pntMF3b
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 18, 2020
Effective until midnight, the following counties are:
- Cooke County
- Eastland County
- Jack County
- Montague County
- Palo Pinto County
- Parker County
- Stephens County
- Wise County
- Young County
This includes the following cities:
- Bowie
- Breckenridge
- Briar
- Bridgeport
- Cisco
- Decatur
- Eastland
- Gainesville
- Gorman
- Graham
- Jacksboro
- Mineral Wells
- Nocona
- Olney
- Ranger
- Weatherford