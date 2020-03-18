



— With so many people isolated inside their homes, some residents are putting their Christmas lights back up as a sign of hope amid coronavirus fears.

The nation seems to be embracing a call on the internet to get those twinkling, colorful lights back out on display to lift spirits during these dark times, according to CNN and House Beautiful.

Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted a callout on Twitter over the weekend.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity,” he wrote.

Dozens responded with enthusiasm, with a few people sharing photos of the lights on their house or their neighbors’ homes.

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

A 10-year-old boy in In Cumberland, Rhode Island, convinced his parents to put their Christmas lights back up.

“Hey dad, can we turn the Christmas lights on?” Holly Griffin says her son asked her husband. “I want something to look at.”

Watson Louisiana on board! I put this up around 1 am CST after reading your tweet in an article. I shared it on tons of community group pages and even more people are on board! Tomorrow we’ll string up our other lights! ❤️ this! pic.twitter.com/W1Cudv4Ml4 — Amanda Boudreaux (@Aboudreaux13) March 18, 2020

Amanda Boudreaux in Louisiana replied to Mike Griffin’s tweet saying that she put her Christmas lights up at 1 a.m. after reading about it and encouraged others in her community to do the same.