AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
One works at the Carrollton Driver License Office. That employee was last in the office on Friday, March 13.
The other employee is from a recruiting office in Belton and was last there on Monday, March 16.
“Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases. DPS continues to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” DPS said in a news release Thursday night.