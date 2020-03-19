Comments
At Patriot Sandwich Company you can share a meal, share a story, and take in some history. The military-themed deli is covered in memorabilia all the way down to the shadow box tables holding keepsakes from the past. However, when it comes to honoring veterans they don’t stop there… A part of every purchase made also goes to a veteran in need. Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones finds out how the idea fo changing the world one sandwich at a time, got started.
