DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is further tightening restrictions on public and private gatherings, this time with rules that target backyard barbecues, birthday parties, and neighborhood basketball games.
Judge Clay Jenkins Wednesday announced changes to the county’s disaster declaration, limiting recreational gatherings, defined as those that are primarily social in nature, to groups of fewer than 10 people.
Weddings, funerals, religious services, and other community gatherings would remain limited to a crowd of fewer than 50.
Asked why he had made a distinction between purely social events and those with other significance, Jenkins said he’d lost sleep over the decision to limit certain activities. “I’m not at the point where I’m going to tell a family at this point which one of them can go to their loved ones funeral. Just not there yet.” He warned, though, that might change.
Jenkins says anyone who violates the order could face a fine or jail time.
Already, he says there have been a few instances where officers were sent to remind people.
The county judge said he’s also asked for a 60-day halt to evictions and waived any restrictions limiting when trucks can deliver food and medical supplies.
On Thursday county commissioners are expected to be asked to extend the disaster declaration by 30 days. Without their approval, it’s set to expire Friday morning.