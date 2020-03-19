DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson signed an extension of the city’s local state of disaster declaration Thursday, making it effective until the end of next month.
Unless it is rescinded or further extended, the declaration will be effective until 11:59 p.m. Apr. 29.
The signing came after the Dallas City Council voted at a special-called meeting Wednesday to authorize extension of the state of disaster. Mayor Johnson initially declared a state of disaster on Thursday, Mar. 12.
The accompanying emergency regulations remain in place, but the rules are subject to change by the mayor for as long as the state of disaster is in effect.
“Declaring a state of disaster was not an easy decision to make because of what it means for our city, and the economic ramifications of the subsequent emergency regulations have weighed heavily on me in the past few days,” Johnson said. “But I believe that this disaster declaration and our emergency measures were prudent and responsible. These actions, I believe, will save lives.”