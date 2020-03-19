DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 within the department.
The officer working out of Northeast Patrol tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. Officials said the individual has been isolated and is currently doing well.
Three coworkers, who had close contact with the officer, are currently quarantined as a precaution.
DPD said they are working with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services on any other necessary steps that may need to be taken.
In the meantime, one of the city’s contractors has been notified and began sanitizing the building for the well-being of all other officers currently utilizing the space.
“All possible measures are being taken to protect the officers and mitigate the spread of the virus. DPD has issued 3,200 bottles of 60% or more alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as 6,000 boxes of gloves. Cleaning and sanitizing measures, particularly in common areas such as main entrances, restrooms, elevators, have been increased. Officers have also been given commercial cleaning and sanitizing products for their vehicles.”
The department said that although they know that some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to address the issue with “sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.