FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As quiet as it is currently at Colonial Country Club, there’s still hope they will get a chance to crown another champion this year.
“It’s not like it’s business as usual because it’s not.” is how Michael Tothe, Charles Schwab Tournament Director explained the atmosphere at the tournament office. “But we’re optimistic and we’re realistic on both ends and somewhere in between.”
The PGA Tour announced this week that it is cancelling tournaments through May 10, which wiped out the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Right now, the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial (May 21 through May 24) is scheduled to be the first event to be held once the PGA returns to action.
Since there is no guarantee it will be played, so the decision’s been made to hold off on building grandstands and tents at Colonial that would normally be under construction right now.
Colonial member and PGA Tour vet Ryan Palmer can’t wait to do his part to help this nation tee off again
“Once we get back to going and playing, it will give people a sense of normalcy and a sense of calmness.” Palmer said.