FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police officers are looking to lend a helping hand to restaurants struggling to survive during the mandatory dine-in shutdowns for the foreseeable future during the coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning Friday, March 20, the Fort Worth Police Officers Association will support local businesses by purchasing hundreds of bulk meals daily for police officers in every patrol division.
“We will identify our most vulnerable local restaurants and focus on providing necessary orders to keep them afloat,” said Manny Ramirez, President of the FWPOA. “The goal of this effort is two-fold: to ensure that our local economy can survive these tumultuous times, and to ensure that our dedicated front-line police officers have at least one good meal as they protect and serve.”
He went on to say, “We recognize that it is going to take contributions from every single one of us to ensure that our great city endures. We are committed to doing our part to support our business community in their time of need, as they so often step up to support our city.”
Ramirez called this an opportunity “to come together and lift each other up as we’ve never done before.”