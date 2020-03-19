DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys liked what they saw from kicker Kai Forbath after signing him mid-season last year and have decided to bring him back for the 2020 season. Forbath and the team have agreed to a deal.
The terms of the deal are unknown:
Source: The #Cowboys are re-signing K Kai Forbath. He was 10 for 10 on field goals for Dallas last year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020
Forbath was a perfect 10-for-10 after the team picked him up mid-season, replacing kicker Breth Maher last season.
In his eight years in the NFL, the 32-year-old has made 86.8% of his field goals and 93.8% of his extra points. In addition to the Cowboys, Forbath has spent time with Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minnesota, Washington, and New England.
The Cowboys are also expected to re-sign long snapper L.P. Ladouceur to a one-year deal, bringing back the veteran for his 16thpro season.