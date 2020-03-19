WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys liked what they saw from kicker Kai Forbath after signing him mid-season last year and have decided to bring him back for the 2020 season. Forbath and the team have agreed to a deal.

The terms of the deal are unknown:

Forbath was a perfect 10-for-10 after the team picked him up mid-season, replacing kicker Breth Maher last season.

In his eight years in the NFL, the 32-year-old has made 86.8% of his field goals and 93.8% of his extra points. In addition to the Cowboys, Forbath has spent time with Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minnesota, Washington, and New England.

The Cowboys are also expected to re-sign long snapper L.P. Ladouceur to a one-year deal, bringing back the veteran for his 16thpro season.

