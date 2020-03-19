  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This coming Monday marks National Puppy Day! To celebrate, Trupanion released its list of top 10 puppy names for 2020.

The company that provides medical insurance for pets, combed through its database of more than 600,000 insured pets and compiled the top 10 puppy names for 2020.

Some popular names remain at the top of the list, while some new names (Rosie, Teddy and Molly) have found their way into the hearts of pet owners and on to the dog tags of their cuddly new friends.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 puppy names for 2020.

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Cooper

5. Lucy

6. Daisy

7. Max

8. Rosie

9. Teddy

10. Molly

According to The Human Animal Bond Research Initiative (HABRI), an estimated 133 million pet owners save nearly $11 billion on physician visits, while 20 million owners who walk their pets 5 times a week, show lower obesity and save over $400 million in healthcare costs.

So take the time and celebrate your puppy (or other favorite pet) today and be thankful for all the goodness they bring into your life.

