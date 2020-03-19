WEATHERLINE OF STORMS MOVING ACROSS DFW | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Tollway Authority is closing all Customer Service locations for in-person transactions to help prevent coronavirus community spread as of Friday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m.

NTTA’s Dallas location inside the Department of Public Safety Office may close immediately in conjunction with Governor Greg Abbott’s directive to close these state offices.

The closures are in effect until further notice.

Customers may continue to contact NTTA by phone: 972-818-NTTA (6882) or 817-731-NTTA (6882).

Also, online access to TollTag or ZipCash accounts is available 24-hours a day.

NTTA Customer Service Locations Closing:

Dallas
39025 LBJ Service Road
(Northwest corner of I-20 and I-35E | Located inside the DPS Office)
Dallas, TX 75232

Fort Worth
4825 Overton Ridge Blvd.
Suite #304
Fort Worth, Texas 76132

Grand Prairie
5244 S State Highway 360
Suite #384
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

Irving
5555 President George Bush Turnpike
Irving, Texas 75038

Mesquite
2110 N Galloway Avenue, Suite #120
Mesquite, TX 75150

Plano
5900 W. Plano Parkway
Plano, TX 75093

