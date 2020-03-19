BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – The ongoing rainfall across North Texas is causing problems with sewer systems.
Rising water has resulted in discharges from the wastewater collection system in Benbrook.
According to officials, rainwater enters the collection system through cracks in the city lines or cracks in private plumbing lines and causes overflows.
So far, city crews in Benbrook have dealt with overflows at:
- 1833 Briar Run
- 5836 Bellaire Drive
- 8113 Wendy Lane
- 8103 Meadowside Drive
As it stands, public drinking water has not been impacted by the overflows, but the public is being advised to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
The Benbrook Water Authority is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative Program and have undertaken a 10-year plan to evaluate the condition of the wastewater collection system and take corrective action to help minimize the potential for future discharges.
For more information regarding the spills, log on to the Benbrook Water Authority website.