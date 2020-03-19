



FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in Tarrant County now totals 19, including an Arlington resident who died Sunday.

The new positive cases are in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield and Watauga.

“Investigations are underway, but the health department said they know some of the cases are travel-related.

“We are interviewing these patients, identifying places they’ve traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed, “said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details,” he said.

Here is a breakdown by city and number of total Tarrant County positive cases to date:

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. The United States now has more than 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health reminds everyone to continue to follow basic preventive measures to protect from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

These include:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing, or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

For more information click here or call during business hours (817)248-6299.