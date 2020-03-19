ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is on track to begin light physical activity soon after he broke his jaw after taking a fastball to the face earlier this month.
The Rangers tweeted out the news on Tuesday:
Need some good news? @11WillieCalhoun (jaw fracture) will begin light physical activities later this week. pic.twitter.com/O8bRA6fwdi
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2020
After being hit by the 95-mph fastball Calhoun fell on his back and put his hands over his face. Play was stopped for about 10 minutes as trainers and coaches attended to Calhoun, who after some time was able to walk with assistance to the medical cart. Once at a Phoenix hospital Calhoun had a CT scan, which revealed the jaw fracture.
Calhoun then has surgery on the jaw by reconstruction surgery specialist Dr. Steven Wiener. During the surgery, Calhoun had a plate inserted to stabilize his fractured jaw.
Calhoun was expected to be a big part of the Rangers this season after the team traded away outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara in the offseason. A former Dodgers prospect who came to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish trade in July of 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a breakout with the Rangers, as he batted .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs in 83 games.