



– Every morning, like clockwork, the same customers pull up to the family-owned Buttermilk Café and Bakery in Hurst.

Servers have their drinks on the table, their orders in to the kitchen, before they even come in the door.

Many are elderly, said manager Samareh Gharbabi.

They don’t cook. They don’t even get out that often. And Thursday, she had to tell them breakfast, was off.

“They were just sad,” she said. “And I was sad for them.”

The restaurant had cut its hours, was adding delivery and planned to make meals available as long as it was able under the new operating restrictions now in place statewide.

Businesses all over North Texas were experimenting Thursday with ways to keep customers coming in.

Some painted, “We’re Open” on the windows. Others posted signs advertising discounts and alcohol delivery.

Turning Point, a popular brewery in Bedford, opened the doors at 9:00 a.m. selling beer to-go.

“This seems to be what we’re going to do for an indefinite amount of time until we hear otherwise?” said Elizabeth Traks. “We’ve seen a pretty decent turnout especially during lunchtime and after work.”

While Turning Point was counting on a wide fan-base to help it pull through, other popular locations were noticeably quiet.

The Fort Worth Stockyards were all but empty during the lunch hour Thursday.

Parking around restaurants and bars on Magnolia Street was easy to come by.

Servers at some restaurants said they were becoming delivery drivers.

Gharbabi said her business had suddenly found it difficult to find to-go boxes, one of the instantly in-demand items, as restaurants tried to stay afloat.

