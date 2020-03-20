ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All residents and staff at a retirement center in Arlington where a man who died from COVID-19 lived are expected to be tested Friday, officials announced.
It was announced Tuesday that 77-year-old Patrick James, a resident at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center, died Sunday and had tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first reported death from the virus in North Texas.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said James had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized Thursday, March 12.
Now, all residents and staff at that retirement center will be tested due to the high-risk factors of COVID-19 in senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions. Crews from the Arlington Fire Department, Texas Department of State Health Services and Tarrant County Public Health will be conducting the tests.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Arlington Wednesday after the death was reported. He made mention that a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went to the retirement center in order to increase and improve infection control there.
There are currently 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. Officials also said Friday that two of those cases have recovered.
