DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has reported 19 new cases of coronavirus, and health officials are also seeing a trend among those who contracted the virus through local transmission.
Officials did not release specifics on each of the 19 cases but, instead, created a document that will updated with the latest numbers by age and city.
Of the 74 total cases reported in the county, one person 17 years or younger, 26 are between 18 and 40 years old, 25 are between 41 and 60 years old and 22 are over 60.
The City of Dallas has the most cases reported at 51.
Officials also said they have seen “multiple clusters of transmission” that have come from patients who noted they were “attendees of recreational group gatherings and employees in office settings.”
Health officials are continuing to recommend that residents stay at their homes in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
Statewide restrictions were imposed by Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibit gatherings of 10 or people and shuts down dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, clubs and other types of places like gyms and entertainment venues. This order is expected to last at least two weeks.