DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old prostitute has been arrested after stabbing and killing a man after a meet up in a northwest Dallas parking lot Friday morning.

At 3:15 a.m. Mar. 20, police responded to a cutting call at 2600 Andjon Dr. When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Gene Dromgoole with a stab wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and transported Dromgoole to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a black female fleeing the scene on foot. Subsequently, 20-year-old Makayla Eddie was located nearby and told officers she was involved.

Eddie was also transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation but was released. She was later interviewed by detectives and admitted to stabbing the victim, but claimed it was in self-defense.

In her statement to police, Eddie said she was walking down Harry Hines Boulevard when Dromgoole stopped and asked her what she charged for a certain sex act. After giving him an amount, Eddie got into his vehicle.

After her engagements with Dromgoole, he began to choke her when she told him she wanted to leave, the affidavit said.

Eddie stated that as the altercation escalated, Dromgoole pulled a knife from the driver’s door and demanded his money back. However, after giving his money back, she said that he continued to choke her while still holding the knife.

According to the affidavit, Eddie told detectives that she feared for her life when she reached for the knife and stabbed Dromgoole. She said she then grabbed her bag and ran from the scene, but stopped and told officers what happened after being flagged down.

Police said Eddie admitted to engaging in prostitution at the time of the offense and is currently in the Lew Sterrett Jail where she faces a murder charge.