ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Renegades will officially end their inaugural campaign with a 2-3 record, the XFL announced that the league is canceling the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Good news for fans, the teams has said they will be back.
We'll be back before you know it. #ForTheLoveOfFootball https://t.co/ZWZm0YlJwg
— Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) March 20, 2020
“The COVID-19 pandemic, and most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” the league said in its statement Friday. “The decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”
This is the second attempt for the XFL, the initial league had folded after it’s first season in 2001. However, unlike last time the league has multiyear television deals with Fox Sports and ESPN. The league’s championship game had been scheduled for April 26th.
The teams may be back, however, the rosters could look very different the next time the Dallas Renegades take the field. All player contracts have now come to an end and they are free to sign with the NFL or CFL.