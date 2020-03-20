



– Dallas Area Rapid Transit reminded passengers Friday to make social distancing part of their daily routine and reminds those who feel sick to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

DART said it remains committed to maintaining its full schedule of services for North Texas riders who rely on buses and trains to get to jobs, grocery stores and medical appointments.

Since one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is to drastically reduce interactions with other people, DART is asking all customers to:

Maintain a six-foot distance between fellow riders and your DART operator whenever possible.

Leave an open seat between yourself and other riders when available.

Avoid physical contact with others including handshakes and hugs.

Please stay home and avoid public places if you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms.

DART said it continues to aggressively expand agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to COVID-19.

In addition to standard nightly cleanings, DART vehicles now receive additional cleanings throughout the day.

Passengers can find additional information about the agency’s coronavirus prevention efforts by clicking here.

DART is urging passengers who see an unhygienic surface that needs attention, to contact Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

