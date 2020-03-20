Local Chef Shares How His Restaurant Is Coping Through Coronavirus PandemicA local chef shared with CBS 11's Russ McCaskey how he and his restaurant are coping through the coronavirus pandemic.

14 minutes ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastCooler weather and some rain chances are in the forecast for North Texas this weekend.

44 minutes ago

Local Chef Deals With Coronavirus Emergency Order RestrictionsA North Texas chef is speaking out about how he is coping with changes brought about because of COVID-19, and how he's trying to keep employees on the payroll.

10 hours ago