DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health officials have reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 15.
In a tweet released Friday, DCPH broke down the locations and age ranges of the cases.
Health officials recommend the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical care.