Filed Under:Cases, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DCPH, denton, Denton County, Denton County Public Health, flu guide, Health, North Texas

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health officials have reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 15.

In a tweet released Friday, DCPH broke down the locations and age ranges of the cases.

Health officials recommend the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical care.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply