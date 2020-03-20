TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Fort Worth say they are doing what they can to keep members of the homeless population safe and housed during the coronavirus pandemic.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the city has opened a homeless shelter overflow to reduce current population numbers and crowding at facilities.
Officials in the city are working with several partners — including the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, Presbyterian Night Shelter and the Salvation Army — to operate the temporary shelter.
The new location opened March 18 and operates each day from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. daily.
While the shelter can accommodate more than 350 people, it has been set up in accordance with Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines — including 6 feet of separation between people.
Health workers are also on-hand to screen guests, check their temperatures, isolate higher risk people and diagnose those who need further medical attention.
Anyone looking for ways to help homeless Fort Worth residents can text WESUPPORT to 41444 to make a financial contribution to local emergency shelters and street outreach programs.