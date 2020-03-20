



– Drive-through testing will begin at the American Airlines Center Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. in South Dallas., will open at 8 a.m., Sunday, March 22.

Criteria for testing sites is as followed:

• Must be 65+ years-old; or

• Must be a first responder; or

• Must be a healthcare worker; or

• Must be a DART driver; AND

• Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

Anyone not meeting the criteria above will not be tested.

Dallas County has seen more cases of Covid-19 being spread in the community than any other county in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott is projecting a dramatic increase statewide.

“This time next week, there will be thousands of people who will have tested positive. In two weeks, tens of thousands. This is a very rapidly spreading disease. But it’s one we are prepared to respond to,” Governor Abbott said.

As of Friday afternoon In Texas, there are 194 people who have Covid-19.

Five people have died.

And nearly 5,300 people have been tested for the virus, that’s double the number from 24 hours earlier.

During a televised town hall Thursday night, the Governor explained why testing only people who have symptoms is so crucial.

“That’s so we can identify who has Covid-19 and isolate them so they don’t communicate that disease to somebody else.”

Parkland Hospital has had its drive through site for first responders, healthcare workers and patients operating since Monday, and now JPS Hospital in Fort Worth has its own testing site.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he remains in contact with the CDC.

“If we get directions from the CDC and the health authorities on what we need to do, we will act decisively,” said Judge Jenkins.

The Judge says the county is as prepared as possible and has conducted table-top exercises for this kind of scenario every year.

“This is not a cookie-cutter exercise. Things are happening very quickly. The virus has plans too, so to speak,” he said.

Experts say most people who test positive for Covid-19 won’t need to be hospitalized, just isolated from other people.

The Governor has not ordered people to stay home, but Judge Jenkins says you should stay home if you don’t have to go out.

