



– It can get lonely for seniors living in retirement centers. Even lonelier right now when they can’t have visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So Buckner Retirement Communities is calling on Texans to help bring love and joy to residents.

Buckner is asking for letters, stories or drawings to be mailed to residents to keep their spirits high during this time of social distancing.

“Letters and drawings from the community will be properly quarantined and then distributed to seniors who would like to receive mail during temporary restricted visitation policies,” Buckner said in a news release Friday.

According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can only live on a porous surface, such as cardboard or paper, for up to 24 hours. Incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours before distribution. Receipt of the mail will be completely optional for residents.

Only paper mail fitting in traditional envelopes will be received.

Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents.

Letters can be addressed to any of the following:

Dallas:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

Inspiring Happiness c/o GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Email correspondences to Buckner chaplains will be printed out and delivered to residents:

Ventana (dmann@buckner.org), Parkway Place (jbender@buckner.org), Buckner Villas (kharpster@buckner.org), Westminster Place (rwebb@buckner.org), Baptist Retirement Community (kevin@buckner.org), Calder Woods (dcarpenter@buckner.org).

