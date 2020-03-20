Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning shooting in East Oak Cliff left one woman injured.
Officers were called out to a location along Southerland Avenue — close to the Cedar Crest Golf Course — just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived they found a woman inside a car that had crashed. They soon discovered she had been shot in the leg.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were not considered serious.
So far police haven’t said if the victim was the driver or passenger in the vehicle or if they are looking for any suspects.