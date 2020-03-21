DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County’s disaster declaration is now ordering the closure of more businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It is also placing a limit on toilet paper purchases.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news conference Saturday that nail salons, hair salons, beauty spas, tattoo and piercing parlors and all other non-medical personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining appropriate social distance will be forced to close temporarily.
This comes hours after the county reported 21 additional cases of COVID-19, upping the total to 95 cases.
Further effective at midnight, all elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited. The county is also limiting the sale of toilet paper, after having direct consultation with the Texas Retailers Association.
Judge Jenkins said some residents “have not moved from selfishness to sacrifice,” and; therefore, have caused the limit to decrease to 12 rolls per purchase. However, if a shopper finds a package with more than that — they can buy it.
Despite the new restrictions, delivery and take out from local restaurants is still allowed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available at the following websites: