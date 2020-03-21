DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County reported an additional 21 positive cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
As of 10 a.m. Mar. 21, the total case count in Dallas County is 95.
Of the cases reported to date, over 40% now have no history of recent travel outside of Texas or no known close contact with a confirmed case, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) said.
DCHHS said they will not release further information to protect their privacy.
“Community spread is accelerating rapidly but not as fast as it would without the way this community is stepping up,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The responsible actions of the people of Dallas County are helping to slow the spread of the virus. That’s critical for the healthcare supply chain and vaccination work to catch up and for our healthcare system to not be overwhelmed with patients. #StayCalmStayHome #FlattenTheCurve.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
