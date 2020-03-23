Comments
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 31-year-old woman is dead after she crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler in Haltom City early Monday morning, police said.
Police said the crash happened just before 12:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the NE Loop 820 service road near Beach Street. Arriving officers found a Dodge Challenger flipped onto its roof with the driver still inside.
According to police, crews from the Haltom City and Fort Worth fire departments were able to get the driver out, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
Investigators believe the woman had been speeding when she crashed into an 18-wheeler, causing her car to flip over.