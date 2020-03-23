



Last week the Academy of Country Music and CBS announced they will broadcast ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5th in place of The 55th ACM Awards due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today both groups also announced the new air date for the postponed awards which will take place, Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. As previously announced, the special that honors the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry will be hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban for the first time.

Check back here for more details surrounding the 55th ACM Awards as they become available and be sure to tune in September 16th, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.