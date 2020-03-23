  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –Starting Monday, March 23 age is no longer a criteria for someone to get checked for coronavirus at the two testing sites in Dallas.

The other criteria, which cover symptoms that must be present to receive a test, haven’t changed.

A person must show the following symptoms: shortness of breath, a temperature of 99.6 or higher and a cough.

The sites operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are located at:

  • American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza
  • Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

