



– Like pharmacy’s across the nation, many workers at CVS Health don’t have the option of staying at home as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Today the company announced they are doing what they can to assist employees working in essential roles as they continue to go to work.

CVS Health is awarding bonuses to employees who are required to be at facilities. Some workers — including pharmacists store associates, managers, and other hourly employees — will receive bonuses anywhere from $150 to $500.

Speaking abut the employees of the company CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said, “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

Other changes at the company include:

• Launching a new offering to help employees with both child and elder or adult dependent care needs

• Making 24 hours of paid sick leave available to part-time employees for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The leave is in addition to the 14-day paid leave the company provides for employees who tests positive for the new coronavirus.

In addition to rewarding current employees the company has started a hiring drive — with plans to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

Given the varying shelter in place and self-quarantine orders in cities and states, CVS officials say they will utilize a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts.