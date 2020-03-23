



The Coronavirus outbreak has left many with questions regarding ongoing family law issues and what can be done about them. Courts and the Attorney General’s office closing have left many with questions.

Should I expect delays in my child support payments?

The Attorney General’s office does not anticipate any delay in the processing of any child support payments received due to the coronavirus.

I have a hearing set in my family case, Should I still go to court?

Please at you call your Court before any hearings and ask if the case will be heald as scheduled or reset. Courts across Texas have shut down due to the outbreak.

I have a child support hearing set in court, how do I make sure it still happens?

The Office of the Attorney General has temporarily closed, but services will continue to be provided over the phone and the internet. If you had an in-office child support negotiation or court hearing scheduled, you can contact the Attorney General’s office and schedule a virtual negotiation. You can do that right HERE.

What to do if I’m sick?

Don’t go to court if you are sick. Call the court administrator and the attorney on the other side and let them know you are sick and unable to attend your hearing as soon as possible. Your court might even provide an option to appear virtually.

Access and Visitation Concerns

Parenting time agents are standing by at the Attorney General’s office to provide the most up to date information relating to parenting plans and visitation. You can call the AV Hotline Monday through Friday, 1:00p-5:00p central time at 866-292-4636 or you can visit them on the web at www.txaccess.org.

You can find more information at the Texas Attorney General office right HERE.