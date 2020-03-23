Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Social distancing and staying inside may be the best way to stay safe from the Coronavirus, but it’s not the best way to stay safe for many survivors and victims of domestic violence.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Social distancing and staying inside may be the best way to stay safe from the Coronavirus, but it’s not the best way to stay safe for many survivors and victims of domestic violence.
For any victims and survivors who need support, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call 1-800-799-7233 or if you are unable to speak safely you can log onto the hotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.
More information on how to stay safe from the National Domestic Violence Hotline right HERE.
Other resources for help:
Victims of family violence, sexual assault, sexual abuse, stalking (harassment), and trafficking can apply for a protective order in Texas to protect themselves or any household members. To apply for a protective order, you can contact your local county or district attorney’s office for help.