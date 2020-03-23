NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As parts of North Texas prepares to shelter in place and hundreds of thousands of others self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, more people have questions about mental health.

To aid residents in six counties, the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority (NTBHA) has created a 24/7 mental health support line.

Residents from Dallas, Ellis Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall Counties can call the line — that opens on March 23 at Noon — to offer trauma informed support and psychological first aid.

In a statement, officials with NTBHA said, “It is normal to experience stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after a crisis. If you or someone you know is in need of support please call If during the call it is determined you are in need of a higher level of support we will help.”

The dedicated NTBHA COVID-19 hotline is 833-251-7544 and will be available for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for an undetermined amount of time.

Any calls place to the line that are unrelated to COVID-19, or require a higher level of intervention, will be transferred to the traditional 24/7 crisis line.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or are in need of assistance at a higher level of care please contact the NTBHA 24/7 crisis line directly at 866-260-8000. If you or someone you know is experiencing a life threatening emergency please call 911.