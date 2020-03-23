



Dallas Animal Services has altering field and shelter operations to minimize human contact for residents due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said Monday night.

The only non-staff permitted to enter the shelter will be individuals who contacted DAS about their lost pet.

DAS officers will continue to respond to urgent and high-priority calls, including sick or injured animals, and animals that threaten public safety.

DAS will take additional precautions when interacting with the public. Residents are still encouraged to dial 311 for animal-related service calls.

“We are very committed to public safety and lifesaving within our shelter and in our community,” said DAS Director Ed Jamison. “These adjusted procedures will allow us to continue to find positive outcomes for pets in our care while keeping our staff and residents safe.”

Residents interested in surrendering their pet must click here to make an intake appointment.

Intakes will be limited to emergency cases.

At this time, DAS is not taking in healthy community cats; any kittens with a mother should be monitored until eight weeks of age. For more information regarding nursing or orphaned kittens, visit dfwkittennetwork.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, DAS will launch tele-adoptions, online foster orientations and curbside adoption and foster pet pick-up to stay in compliance with Dallas County’s shelter at home order.

Residents can visit the Dallas Animal Services website to schedule an appointment to speak with a DAS adoption or foster staff member who will help them select a pet and reserve a curbside pick-up time to take their new furry family member home.

“We know that many people will be spending increased time at home over the next couple of weeks, which makes it the perfect time to adopt or foster a dog, said DAS Assistant Director MeLissa Webber. “I can’t imagine a better way to avoid going stir crazy than to welcome home a new best friend!”

All pets will be free to adopt until further notice. Click here to view adoptable pets.

