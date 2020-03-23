DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the community finding who’s responsible for the death of Kaleb Simpson, 20.
Simpson was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 9821 Summerwood Circle on March 22.
Police said another person was also shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported that a dark-colored Nissan four-door sedan pulled behind the car that Simpson was in and shot multiple times, striking him and the other victim.
The Nissan sedan then fled immediately back through the front of the apartment complex.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #055318-2020.