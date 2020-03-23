



– Our community is working towards “flattening the curve” and minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but many North Texans will still need health and mental health resources during this time.

Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, wait times could be high.

The Department of State Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570- 9779 or 2-1-1

Access the most recent information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Texas DSHS (Department Of State Health Services) Website

WHO (World Health Organization) Website

Prevention:

How to protect yourself

Disinfecting your home

Getting your home ready for COVID-19

List of suggested effective cleaners from the Center for Biocide Chemistries

Health Resources:

Symptoms

What to do if you’re sick

What to do if someone else in your home is sick

Health Services of North Texas: Primary medical care, counseling services, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics and a prescription assistance program for patients. MORE HERE

PediPlace: Primary pediatric healthcare for children who are uninsured and/or receiving Medicaid and CHIP benefits. MORE HERE

Period.org: Serving marginalized communities with menstual supplies. Note: products must be requested by a nonprofit. MORE HERE

Baylor Scott & White Health has a screening questionnaire that can be taken online or through a mobile app. To install the app on your mobile device, simply text BETTER to 88408 to have it sent to your phone. NOTE: You have to sign up for a Baylor Scott & White Health account. Baylor Scott & White Health Corona Virus Information

JPS Health Network Coronavirus Helpline: 817-920-7000

Texas Health Resources COVID-19 Consumer Hotline 682-236-7601. Call the Texas Health Coronavirus Hotline 24 hours a day to speak with a nurse.

Mental Health Resources:

CDC: Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19

PBS Kids: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus

Coping with Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks

For those dealing with mental issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, call the MHMR (My Health My Resources) ICare call center at 817-335-3022

Virtual Substance Abuse Recovery Resources:

Alcoholics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous

Local Government Resources

Collin County

Dallas County

Denton County

Tarrant County

Town of Argyle

City of Arlington

City of Aubrey

City of Carrollton

City of Celina

City of Coppell

City of Corinth

City of Denton

City of Dallas

Town of Flower Mound

City of Frisco

City of Fort Worth

City of Haslet

City of Highland Village

City of Justin

City of Krugerville

Town of Lake Dallas

City of Lewisville

Town of Little Elm

City of Plano

City of Roanoke

City of Sanger

City of Southlake

City of The Colony