North Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Our community is working towards “flattening the curve” and minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but many North Texans will still need health and mental health resources during this time.
Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, wait times could be high.
The Department of State Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570- 9779 or 2-1-1
Access the most recent information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Texas DSHS (Department Of State Health Services) Website
WHO (World Health Organization) Website
Prevention:
Getting your home ready for COVID-19
List of suggested effective cleaners from the Center for Biocide Chemistries
Health Resources:
What to do if someone else in your home is sick
Health Services of North Texas: Primary medical care, counseling services, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics and a prescription assistance program for patients. MORE HERE
PediPlace: Primary pediatric healthcare for children who are uninsured and/or receiving Medicaid and CHIP benefits. MORE HERE
Period.org: Serving marginalized communities with menstual supplies. Note: products must be requested by a nonprofit. MORE HERE
Baylor Scott & White Health has a screening questionnaire that can be taken online or through a mobile app. To install the app on your mobile device, simply text BETTER to 88408 to have it sent to your phone. NOTE: You have to sign up for a Baylor Scott & White Health account. Baylor Scott & White Health Corona Virus Information
JPS Health Network Coronavirus Helpline: 817-920-7000
Texas Health Resources COVID-19 Consumer Hotline 682-236-7601. Call the Texas Health Coronavirus Hotline 24 hours a day to speak with a nurse.
Mental Health Resources:
CDC: Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19
PBS Kids: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus
Coping with Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks
For those dealing with mental issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, call the MHMR (My Health My Resources) ICare call center at 817-335-3022
Virtual Substance Abuse Recovery Resources: