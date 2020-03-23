Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With school shutdown, many students are left without internet access. Many companies have stepped up to help.
- AT&T – Open hotspots, unlimited data to existing companies and $10/month plans to low-income families.
- Charter – Free internet for 60 days for new K-12 and college student households.
- Comcast – Free Wi-Fi for 60 days to low-income families, and all Xfinity hotspots are free to the public during this time.
- Spectrum – Free internet service for 60 days to new customers.
- Sprint – Unlimited data to existing customers and all handsets can enable hotspots for 60 days at no extra charge.
- T-Mobile – Unlimited data to existing customers and all handsets can enable hotspots for 60 days at no extra charge.
- Verizon – No special offers, but the company is following Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agreements by waiving late fees and not disconnecting existing service