



National nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence today launched a live puppy-cam

The organization said it wants to spread a little joy by giving people a peek into the lives of a litter of five-week-old future assistance dogs as they play, eat, sleep and grow.

Like all assistance dogs trained at the organization, the puppies will learn more than 40 commands before they’re matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge.

They will assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights and much more to enhance independence for people with disabilities. To get there, it takes nearly two years of hard work and love, starting at the very beginning as precious puppies.

While it may be hard to tell, the young puppies in the live-cam are already training for their special futures, according to the organization. Learning to interact with each other and humans, playing on and around different surfaces and being exposed to new sights, sounds and smells helps build the foundation for a successful assistance dog.

Currently, there are more than 400 people with disabilities waiting to be matched with a Canine Companions assistance dog.